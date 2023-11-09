St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Red Cross award for dedicated community support of emergency services

By Eva Kolimar
Updated November 9 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 11:30am
Kirrawee's Grace Maher and her award for 25 years of emergency service with the Red Cross. Picture by Chris Lane
Kirrawee's Grace Maher and her award for 25 years of emergency service with the Red Cross. Picture by Chris Lane

Of some the disasters that have occurred in Sydney and in NSW in the past 25 years, there waiting in the wings to help people get back on their feet was Grace Maher.

