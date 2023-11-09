Of some the disasters that have occurred in Sydney and in NSW in the past 25 years, there waiting in the wings to help people get back on their feet was Grace Maher.
The Kirrawee resident who is turning 87 this year, has volunteered for the Red Cross in emergency services, supporting people who have been caught up in unexpected and sudden incidents.
She was deployed in 1997 to assist after the Thredbo landslide, where she helped answer phone calls from potential victims' relatives and friends. Earlier in 1994, she helped people who had lost their homes in the Como/Jannali bush fires, and recalls seeing a child draw a house with flames coming out of the windows at one of the evacuation centres where colouring-in activities had been organised for kids.
She helped in a similar role with phone lines following the Lindt Cafe siege in 2014, at Kurnell after the cyclone, and most recently supported residents at Woronora after their homes were flooded.
Whether it was making sandwiches for people until they settled into temporary accommodation, reassuring loved ones, or simply having a chat to displaced people, Ms Maher was a presence to many in need.
"We do a lot of recovery work," she said. "Helping on the phones, we couldn't tell anybody that anyone had died, but had to pass on their details to the police. With the cafe siege, there was a lot of packing up flowers and cards, and sorting them for families.
"Kurnell was memorable after the cyclone because the whole community came together. They had no electricity for days and they had a big barbecue for everyone. We did a lot of door knocking to see if people were OK."
Another memorable event was meeting migrants from Kosovo, where Ms Maher would hand out food to families.
"They are so grateful," she said. "Talking to them takes their minds off things. I remember a little boy chopped his banana in half and gave it to me."
Ms Maher says it's now time to "let the younger people take over." "I'm not as quick with things," she said. "It's been lovely to meet all sorts of people."
