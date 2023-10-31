The Bayside Local Business Awards was a win for all Advertising Feature

All the winners of the 2023 Bayside Local Business Awards. Picture supplied

Bayside's business community came together in celebration of achievement at the inaugural 2023 Bayside Local Business Awards.



The glittering spectacular was held at a gala evening at the Novotel Sydney Brighton Beach on October 17.

Winners were announced in 33 categories that recognised the most outstanding businesses from pet care and fresh food to sustainability and First Nations business.

The big winner on the evening was Born to Bake Greek in Eastlakes which was named the Business of the Year.

The awards also celebrated outstanding individuals within the Bayside business community with the Youth Award going to Devi Maydiani from Puppuccino Pet Spa in Wolli Creek, while the Business Person of the Year went to Jim Kouzoukas from Jeff Mills Auto Electrics and Mechanical in Banksia.



Awards founder and Precedent Productions managing director Steve Loe said the evening was an exciting culmination to a successful awards program.

"The Local Business Awards recognise the vital role business people play in the lives of their communities," he said.

"The presentation evening not only sees the announcement of the category winners but is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of all the finalists.

"We had a sell-out crowd that included our finalists, their families and staff, as well as our sponsors and local dignitaries, who helped to present awards to the winners."

There was plenty of excitement as the finalists in each category were announced, complete with images on the big screen, followed by huge cheers as the winners' names were read out and they took to the stage to claim their trophies.

"The winners' speeches are always heartfelt and emotional," Mr Loe said.

The awards were only possible with the support of major partners Bayside Council and NOVA Employment and support partners, Southpoint Shopping Centre, Ramsgate RSL, BxNetworking and White Key Marketing.

"Their involvement proves their commitment to their community and the businesses that thrive there," Mr Loe said.

Mr Loe also thanked Novotel Sydney Brighton Beach for the high quality food and service it provided.

"Thanks to them it was a five-star occasion," he said. "I would also like to acknowledge the incredible entertainment and our fabulous MC Paul Hancock who kept the evening flowing smoothly."

Businesses can register for the 2024 awards at thebusinessawards.com.au

Council backs inaugural awards

Bayside Council was a major sponsor of the 2023 Bayside Local Business Awards.

Mayor Bill Saravinovski said he is proud that Bayside Council is now included in the highly successful Local Business Awards program.

"We appreciate the hard work of our Bayside businesses who provide vibrancy, employment, goods and services to our community," he said.

"The last several years were challenging for our business community and the inaugural 2023 Bayside Local Business Awards will help businesses increase brand awareness, attract new customers, and provide a well needed morale booster for employees."

Bayside Council launched in partnership with Precedent Productions for the awards program to acknowledge the remarkable contributions made by local small businesses.

Precedent Productions owns and manages the highly recognisable, respected Local Business Award brand, which is currently used by 29 NSW Councils to recognise the success and achievements of their local business communities.

All businesses large and small across the Bayside Local Government Area were encouraged to enter.