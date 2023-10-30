St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Wanda SLSC Tradies One Club Surf Carnival start

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated October 30 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 12:00pm
Wanda's emerging Ironman Noah Steiner leads Manly's Kendrick Louis out of the water in the board race at the Tradies One Club Surf Carnival. Picture John Veage
In testing surf conditions, over 1,200 competitors hit the beach on Saturday for the annual Wanda SLSC Tradies One Club Surf Carnival. Now in its eighth year, leading athletes, masters, and nippers came from NSW, QLD, VIC, TAS, and WA.

