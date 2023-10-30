In testing surf conditions, over 1,200 competitors hit the beach on Saturday for the annual Wanda SLSC Tradies One Club Surf Carnival. Now in its eighth year, leading athletes, masters, and nippers came from NSW, QLD, VIC, TAS, and WA.
The Carnival was also the first stop in the Shaw and Partners Summer of Surf this season and the carnival provided an important hit out for elite athletes in the lead up to the upcoming Nutrigrain Trials .
Fiona Sutton, Wanda SLSC President said that the Tradies One Club surf carnival is now one of the largest traditional surf club carnivals in NSW, and has established itself as a leading event on the NSW calendar.
"Our big local carnival bought together surf lifesaving members of all ages across all disciplines of surf sports to demonstrate their skill, fitness and bravery."
The bigger surf conditions saw the relocation of the younger competitors to Cronulla beach, while the older athletes tested themselves in the waves at Wanda where local competitor Brit Pierce said "It was hard to get out but it was a good paddle."
There was a top class field with Newport SLSC showing their strength in the open women's arena taking out the Open Ironwoman and the Surf Race.
In the men's Open water events, it was the Nutrigrain athletes who flourished in the conditions. Newport's Conner Maggs won the Swim and Board events. Manly's Kendrick Louis won the Open and 2km Ski and Queensland's Burleigh Heads Ben Carberry took line honours in the Ironman.
Ironman Louis said the big surf was good fun.
" Its bigger then you think out there." he said
"It was all about picking the right line coming in"
Host club Wanda showed their depth and claimed first place in the Open Mixed six person Taplin event and leads the club point score before the Tradies Wanda Boat Carnival this weekend.
In the beach events, it was Mollymook's Australian Rep, Sam Zustovich, who edged out his teammate, Jack Bridges, to win the Brooks Marc Leabeater Memorial Trophy for the Open Men's Sprint, the trophy presented by Marc's parents, Larry and Tania. Poppy Doran, from Swansea Belmont, won the Open Women's Sprint.
