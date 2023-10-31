MP Mark Coure is proud to be a part of the local community Advertising Feature

Name: Mark Coure MP

Mark Coure, Member for Oatley, with his family - wife Adla and sons James and Sammy. Picture supplied

Member for Oatley, Shadow Minister for Multiculturalism, Shadow Minister for Jobs, Industry, Innovation, Science and Technology, Shadow Minister for South-Western Sydney.

Office: 24 Pitt Street, Mortdale.

Political party: Liberal Party of NSW

Why did you become involved in politics?

When I was growing up, I got my first taste of politics when I lobbied the local council to upgrade cricket nets in my local park with my friends. I distinctly remember as a young boy attending the Council and I saw first-hand that public service was the best opportunity for me to help deliver real change in our community. We ended up getting the cricket nets upgraded!

In 2004, I ran for and was elected to Kogarah City Council advocating strongly for improved local services and infrastructure whilst fighting against inappropriate overdevelopment. Serving on Council gave me first-hand insights into the local issues on the ground and it instilled in me the philosophy that 'all politics is local'.



How long have you been an MP?

It was one of the proudest achievements of my life to be elected as the Member for Oatley in 2011. Since then, I have had the privilege of serving our community under four fantastic Premiers in, Barry O'Farrell, Mike Baird, Gladys Berejiklian and Dominic Perrottet.



I have served our community and our state in a number of roles, importantly as Minister for Multiculturalism, and Minister for Seniors (2021-2023). Following the most recent NSW election, I was given the opportunity to continue to serve as Shadow Minister for Multiculturalism, Shadow Minister for Jobs, Industry, Innovation, Science and Technology and Shadow Minister for South-Western Sydney.

What are your three biggest achievements so far?

Over 12 years in Government, I am proud of how we transformed our local area into one of the best places to live, work and raise a family in. Some of my proudest achievements include:

- Investing over $740 million for the redevelopment of St George Hospital, including a new $43.7 million emergency department, $277 million Acute Services Building and a $11.5 million birthing suite and theatre refurbishment. Also last year, we announced that construction had started on a $411 million Ambulatory Care Precinct with further underground parking for patients, staff and visitors.

- Widening King Georges Road, with this $130 million project set to benefit the over 44,000 vehicles which use the road every day.

- Upgrades to every single school in our local area, including a $45 million redevelopment of Penshurst Public School. All of our local schools have also received record funding for upgrades, ensuring students and staff have some of the best educational facilities on offer.

Can you give us an update on what you have been working on?

I am fighting to ensure that our community continues to receive the record funding it did under the previous Liberal-Nationals Government.



During the election we made a number of commitments backed by the community including, rebuilding Carss Park Swimming Pool, saving Glenlee, upgrading Peakhurst West Swimming Pool, upgrades to Narwee and Oatley West Public Schools and significantly upgrading the Oatley-Como Walkway Cycleway.

Disappointingly, the new NSW Government has not funded any of these projects in the 2023-24 NSW Budget. I will continue to advocate on behalf of the community to ensure these important projects are funded.

What do you love about your community?

I was born and raised in Hurstville Grove, attended St Joseph's Oatley and Marist College Penshurst, and I am now raising my family here.

Living in Penshurst with my wife Adla, a school teacher, our son James attends Mortdale Public School and little Sammy attends day-care locally as well.



I am a proud St George-Illawarra Dragons supporter and am personally involved in many local charity and community organisations.