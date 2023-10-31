Classic charm meets luxury

HOUSE OF THE WEEK
Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 2
A true rarity of form, function and flow, this classic vintage residence combines grace and luxury to perfection with its high ceilings and stained glass windows, polished timber floors, three versatile living areas and super-sized rear patio.
Louise Morrin director of Morrin Property said the home has been retained by the same owner for over 40 years.
"It is set in a quiet street, is on level land and is a wonderful large family home," Louise said.
"Situated in the exclusive McRaes Estate, it is just a stroll to parks and cafes and only a 700m walk to Penshurst station."
Retaining a swathe of original features, the solid brick home gives a masterclass in old world style.
It features air-conditioning, light-filled lounge/dining area, sitting room, upstairs retreat and an open-plan kitchen boasting a dishwasher and ample storage.
There is also a renovated main bathroom, formal lounge, garage and carport.
"This blue-chip property is ideal for families," Louise said.
The elegant north-east facing backyard has been designed for summer entertaining with an in-ground pool and private child-friendly yard.
Set on the high side of the street and just a short walk from shops, two stations, Hurstville Grove Infants and Mortdale Public School.
