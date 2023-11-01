Deep waterfront living

Prestige Property
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
This sublime penthouse sets a new benchmark in waterfront living, showcasing modern design, state of the art technology and spectacular views over Gunnamatta Bay.
Meticulously crafted by innovative local developer APEXX Developments it occupies a prime deep waterfront position in the highly coveted and tightly held Burraneer peninsular.
Spanning the entire top level, this stunning floor plan features three bedrooms, multiple living and entertainment zones and private lifts directly into your home from your double car garage in the basement level.
The open plan of the penthouse is designed to embrace the views and there is a remote controlled gas fireplace in the living room.
The contemporary stone kitchen features Gaggenau fridges, double ovens, cooktop and rangehood, with a discrete butler's pantry that enjoys a dual climate control wine fridge.
The resort inspired main bedroom suite boasts an oversized en suite, walk in robe and show-stopping bay views. Each bathroom features underfloor heating, designer tiling and marble top vanities.
Take in the amazing views while out on the expansive entertaining terrace that enjoys a private plunge pool, built in barbecue and custom joinery.
The jetty (shared with the second residence) provides convenience for boating and watersport enthusiasts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.