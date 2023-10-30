St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Mountain bike festival in the Park

Updated October 30 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 1:00pm
The inaugural Grays Point Mountain Bike Festival for all skill levels is on Saturday November 25 at Grays Point Oval. Picture Supplied
The Grays Point Mountain Bike Festival is a one-day extravaganza on November 25 with races set within the scenic landscape of the Royal National Park.

