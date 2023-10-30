The Grays Point Mountain Bike Festival is a one-day extravaganza on November 25 with races set within the scenic landscape of the Royal National Park.
This action-packed event at Grays Pt Oval , dedicated to supporting local not-for-profits, will feature an array of MTB races, live music, stalls, and entertainment suitable for all ages and welcomes mountain bikers of all levels, with their families and friends to come together and enjoy a blend of adrenaline, entertainment, and community spirit.
One of the organisers Hailey Mason said "Whether you are an avid rider or a spectator looking for a day of fun and adventure, the Grays Point MTB Festival has something for everyone "
The festival offers a variety of MTB races catering to different skill levels. From XC and relay to short track and wheelie competitions.
Mountain biker Kate Squires, said she encourages everyone to get amongst it.
" The trails in the RNP are perfectly varied, great for beginners and will also keep experienced riders challenged " she said
The Grays Point Mountain Bike Festival will donate all funds raised to ensure the continued growth and development of these vital community organizations.
For details visit: gpmtbfestival.com.au or contact hello@gpmtbfestival.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.