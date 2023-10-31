Enjoy life by the beach

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Embracing a minimalist-inspired design and an array of features that will leave you in awe, this stunning residence offers the ultimate coastal lifestyle with high-end finishes and versatile living.
Matt Callaghan from Matt Callaghan Property said imagine the sand dunes and beach at the end of your street, with mornings spent swimming or surfing, and sipping your coffee while watching the sunrise from your sun-drenched north-east facing balcony.
"The home is perfectly nestled just moments away from the pristine shores of Greenhills Beach, with the off leash dog beach, grassed parklands with exercise equipment and running tracks and the start of The Esplanade which stretches the entire coastline of Cronulla into the Port Hacking waterway," Matt said.
"It presents an opportunity for a fun and active lifestyle."
As you step inside, the vaulted ceilings create an inviting and spacious atmosphere. The custom kitchen with inbuilt cabinetry is seamlessly connected to the outdoor entertaining spaces and sparkling in-ground saltwater lap pool with swim-jets.
With four bedrooms, each offering balcony access, including a main bedroom with an ensuite, this home caters to your every need.
Stunning landscaping, an inviting entertainer's area and level lawn, set the stage for family gatherings or relaxing afternoons.
