Not even a Sam Konstas brilliant 95 could save the Sutherland first grade men's cricket team as they lost their round four Belvidere Cup game to Mosman at Glenn McGrath Oval.
Played over two Saturdays the home team won the toss and elected to bat but were rolled for 10-165 which was realistically never going to be enough.
Young opener Konstas faced almost 200 balls as his partner Andrew Deitz (22) also got a start but when Captain Tom Doyle went for a duck the rest of the team capitulated with only Jarryd Biviano and Brendon Piggot reaching double figures.
Mosman were made to fight in reply on the wicket with the Sutherland bowlers Andrew Ritchie 3-34, Tom Pinson 3-56 and Tharindu Kaushal 2-47 keeping it tight.
Mosmans Stirling McAvoy top scoring with a hard won 58 off 150 balls.
Showing their class Konstas and Dietz then remained not out in their brief second innings with Konstas going ball for ball with 46 runs off 46 balls faced.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.