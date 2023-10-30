St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Mosman take the points

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated October 30 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Konstas and Andrew Deitz at the crease. Picture John Veage
Sam Konstas and Andrew Deitz at the crease. Picture John Veage

Not even a Sam Konstas brilliant 95 could save the Sutherland first grade men's cricket team as they lost their round four Belvidere Cup game to Mosman at Glenn McGrath Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.