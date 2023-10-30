St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

2023 NSW Sports Awards finalists announced

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated October 30 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cronulla's World Junior Champion Jarvis Earle. Picture John Veage
Cronulla's World Junior Champion Jarvis Earle. Picture John Veage

The 2023 NSW Sports Awards are NSW's highest sports honours and the 12 category winners will be revealed at the prestigious rebel NSW Champions of Sport Ceremony at the International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Darling Harbour on Monday, November 20.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.