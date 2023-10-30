The 2023 NSW Sports Awards are NSW's highest sports honours and the 12 category winners will be revealed at the prestigious rebel NSW Champions of Sport Ceremony at the International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Darling Harbour on Monday, November 20.
The Ceremony will be attended by the elite of NSW sport and the Awards celebrate the achievements of NSW athletes, coaches, administrators, officials, and organisations.
Among the list of category finalists from the Sutherland Shire are: para-cyclist Amanda Reid, a finalist for Athlete of the Year with a Disability as is Cronulla's Boccia player Daniel Michel.
Cronulla's Junior World Surfing Champion Jarvis Earle is nominated as Young Athlete of the year with fellow surfer Layne Beachley elevated to Legend status.
Royal Life Savings Roz Grey OAM from Heathcote and Andrew Bowden are both nominated for Official of the Year along with Engadine bowler Pam Hockings.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.