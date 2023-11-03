St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

St George Hospital opens competition for primary schools to 'name that crane' that is part of its ongoing re-development project

EK
By Eva Kolimar
November 4 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This crane needs a name, and children are asked to submit their creative entries. Picture supplied
This crane needs a name, and children are asked to submit their creative entries. Picture supplied

What should this crane be called?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.