What should this crane be called?
St George Hospital is inviting St George and Sutherland Shire primary school students to 'name that crane' - in a competition that aims to bring a little excitement to the hospital's ongoing construction project.
Children have the chance to name the 125 metre tall crane, which has been installed as part of the $411 million St George Hospital Stage 3 Redevelopment including a car park.
They are invited to submit a creative name for the tower crane being used to construct the new ambulatory care building on Kensington Street, Kogarah.
"We want the children to be as creative as they can and give the crane a special name," Hospital General Manager Ange Karooz said.
"It's great to see our youngest residents getting involved and we've had some excellent submissions so far."
She said the arrival of the crane marks another important step in the delivery of the $411 million Integrated Ambulatory Care Precinct, which will bring new and existing health services together under the one roof, improving access for patients and their carers.
"It is fantastic to see the redevelopment taking shape, which will deliver outpatient, ambulatory and integrated care services, pathology specimen collection, a new day rehabilitation unit, increased sub-acute and rehabilitation inpatient beds, and palliative care," Ms Karooz said.
Mark Cahalin, Project Manager at construction company BESIX Watpac, Mark Cahalin, will help choose the winning name, alongside representatives from Health Infrastructure and St George Hospital.
"This initiative presents a wonderful opportunity for our project delivery team to build meaningful relationships within our community," Mr Cahalin said.
Students must submit a coloured-in entry form with a creative name for the crane and provide a brief explanation for why they chose that name, with children five and under encouraged to take part in a colouring competition.
Entry forms must be submitted by November 10.
