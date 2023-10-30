The privatisation agreement for Port Botany, which was signed by the previous state government, is to be made public.
It will be among a number of confidential agreements covering ports and energy infrastructure, to be released by Treasurer Daniel Mookhey to deliver on an election promise of "transparency".
In April 2013, following a six month competitive bidding process, the Coalition government awarded a 99-year lease of State owned land-side assets at Port Botany and Port Kembla to a private consortium, named NSW Ports.
The Port Botany transaction also saw the transfer of the Enfield and Cooks River logistics sites with Sydney Ports retaining ownership of the ports of Eden and Yamba.
Mr Mookhey said on Tuesday he was writing to ports and energy companies notifying them he expects to make information about their agreements available to the public.
Where required, he has requested the consent of the relevant authorities to release the documents.
This includes the commitment deeds for Port Botany, Port Kembla and the Port of Newcastle.
Subject to consent where required, the documents will tabled in parliament.
"The people of NSW deserve to know exactly what is in the agreements made when public assets were privatised," Mr Mookhey said.
"This will provide an opportunity for NSW citizens, for the first time, to be able to access important documents that set out what the State's existing assets, rights and liabilities are from past privatisations.
"People should not have to wait until next century to learn what has been agreed to. The previous government should have revealed these details earlier."
Port Botany is one of Australia's largest container ports, handling about 1600 ships carrying over 2.5 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent) containers each year.
Port Botany also specialises in bulk liquid imports, such as petroleum and natural gas, and is home to Sydney's Vessel Traffic Services who monitor vessel movements and provide navigational assistance to mariners across Botany Bay, Sydney Harbour and beyond.
