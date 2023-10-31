The Lamrock Committee of St George Hospital held its annual fashion parade at Woolooware Golf Club recently, with quite a nice donation being handed out by hard-working members of the committee.
Lamrock has supported the hospital for more than 30 years, and is the result of the vision and patronage of former politician Lorna Stone.
That Little Shop at Jannali provided the fashion and models on the day and will donate 10 per cent of sales from the parade to the committee, which gave $19,400 to the hospital, so it could purchase equipment for the surgical department.
Also presented on that day was a cheque for $3000 to Bezzina House, a facility that provides hostel accomodation for patients and families who live outside of the community, so they can attend treatment and/or stay close to family members who are receiving treatment.
