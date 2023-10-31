Miranda Community Garden is holding Open Days this weekend.
The garden, in Central Road, near Coles, will be open from 10am to 3pm on Saturday November 4 and from 11am to 3pm on Sunday November 5.
Everyone is welcome and entry is free.
Plants, seedlings, preserves, honey produced by llawarra Beekeepers and drinks will be on sale. There will be a sausage sizzle on Saturday from about 11.30am to 2pm.
The Open Days are being held in conjunction with the 2023 Sydney Edible Garden Trail.
Committee member and former chair Brian Sowerby, who has been involved with the garden club since its launch in 2010, said everyone was invited "to come along and chat to our friendly gardeners about gardening, composting, worm farming, bees, etc".
"New members are welcome," he said.
At present, the garden has about 30 members.
"It's a nice activity, not just growing produce, but also the social side," Mr Sowerby said.
"Basically, we set it up because there are a lot of people living in high rise around Miranda, and many of them miss their gardens."
