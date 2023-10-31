MP Jenny Ware is taking action for the people of Hughes Advertising Feature

Member for Hughes, Jenny Ware. Picture by John Veage

Name: Jenny Ware MP, Member for Hughes



Office: East Parade, Sutherland

Political Party: Liberal Party of Australia

Why did you become involved in politics?



As a lifelong resident of the Sutherland Shire, I am deeply passionate about this area. My commitment to serving the community began during my teenage years as a volunteer. Drawing from my experiences as a former lawyer and the lessons learned as a mother and local business owner, I strive to work towards continuous improvement within our local community, ensuring its strength, vibrancy, and connectedness.

How long have you been an MP? I was elected on May 21, 2022.

What are your three biggest achievements so far?



1. Immersing myself in the local community, by getting to know residents and their concerns by conducting Mobile Offices throughout the entire electorate, my 60 Second Survey, where a significant number of people have responded, as well as doorknocking and at every opportunity meeting and listening to our community.

2. Supporting our tremendous volunteers throughout Hughes by securing grant funding of over $215,000 to give to a variety of organisations and community groups, including sporting clubs, Assistance Dogs Australia, Enough is Enough Anti Violence Movement, Garie Surf Life Saving Club, Rapid Relief Team and The Scout Association of Australia (NSW Branch).

3. Assisting with a variety of Federal Government immigration anomalies including obtaining passports and residency for many within our local area. The most notable was the case of the Mills Family from the Engadine area. After 13 years in Australia and entrenched within our community through work, school and social activities, they were facing deportation when their middle child, Harry, was completing his HSC. Through intervention the Mills family received their permanent residency status to stay in Australia.

Can you give us an update on what you have been working on?

Work for a Federal politician never stops, from continual engagement with people across Hughes to sitting weeks in Canberra. Everyone I speak to within the electorate has expressed their main concern is cost of living.

I take pride in my continual advocacy for the Bonnet Bay community with the Communications Minister along with NBN Co. to improve their mobile and internet service after the long-suffering residents had connectivity issues for months.

Heathcote Road - potential duplication. If this was built today it would be four lanes. As it is, with over three million car trips per year, most of the road is only two lanes, unsafe and congested. It is time that we renewed the former Coalition Government's commitment to planning for full duplication.

Local sports play such a tremendous role within our community. I am working towards improving the facilities at our local fields, especially the change-rooms, to encourage continued female participation in local sports.

What do you love about your community?