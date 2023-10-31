St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

George River Art Prize winners announced

October 31 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The winners of the Georges River Art Prize 2023 were announced on Friday, selected from over 366 entries from around the nation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.