George River Art Prize winners announced

The winners of the Georges River Art Prize 2023 were announced on Friday, selected from over 366 entries from around the nation.
The biennial Georges River Art Prize is an important cultural event for the community, and this year saw the most ever received, and diversity of entries received in different media from all over the country since the last Art Prize, held in 2021.
The judges were Tony Costa, 2019 winner of the Archibald Prize, Patrick Cremin, an artist and arts worker based in Sydney and Carrie Kibbler, the Curator at Hazelhurst Arts Centre.
This year's top prize went to Libby Moore for her painting, I'm right behind you (except when I'm right in front of you). The overall Georges River Art Prize category saw the themes of portraits, and urban and natural landscapes featured prominently.
Kerry Cannon, took out the Georges River Sculpture Prize for his detailed bronze sculpture - The angels will bring Benny Whitecrane, Mike Piper and Arlan Pride to heaven.
For a painting titled Birthday cake and Namitjira, Margaret Lyons was awarded the Georges River Local Artist Prize as well as a solo exhibition at Hurstville Museum and Gallery in 2024.
Georges River Council Mayor, Sam Elmir said, "Congratulations to all of the winners, the calibre of artworks were very impressive. It was so pleasing to see more than 100 attend the official opening and celebrate our vibrant local and national art scene.
"I encourage everyone to see the Georges River Art Prize exhibition at Hurstville Museum and Gallery and the Georges River Little Artist Prize and Youth Prize exhibition at Clive James Library & Service Centre, Kogarah.''
The 2023 Art Prize winners and finalists' works are currently on display until Thursday 18 January 2024.
The Georges River Art Prize, Local Artist and Sculpture Prize are on exhibition at Hurstville Museum and Gallery, while the Georges River Youth Prize and Little Artist Prize are at Clive James Library and Service Centre, Kogarah.
All visitors to the exhibition are encouraged to vote for their favourite artists. Those with the most votes will then be awarded the People's Choice Prize and Favourite Young Artist Prize, which will be announced on Friday, January 12, 2024.
For more information on the Georges River Art Prize, please visit Council's Georges River Art Prize page.
Winners awarded:
Georges River Art Prize - $10,000 acquisitive
Winner: Libby Moore, I'm right behind you (except when I'm right in front of you)
Highly commended: Geoff Harvey, Caught behind Rod Marsh
Highly commended: Tamara Pottier, I am mother. I am wife. I am artist.
Highly commended: Tammy Whitworth, Align
Georges River Sculpture Prize - $5,000
Winner: Kerry Cannon, The angels will bring Benny Whitecrane, Mike Piper and Arlan Pride to heaven.
Highly commended: Minka Gillian, Wondabyne siren
Highly commended: Geoff Harvey, Gismo rescued greyhound
Highly commended: Tika Robinson, Unknown worlds
Georges River Local Artist Prize - $4,000 acquisitive and a solo exhibition
Winner: Margaret Lyons, Birthday cake and Namitjira
Highly commended: Narelle Scott, Everlasting
Georges River Little Artist Prize (7 - 12 years of age) - $200 materials voucher
Winner: Scarlett Horne, From the heart
Highly commended: Eva Ding, Church of seclusion
Highly commended: Rebecca Wu, Birthday girl
Highly commended: Veronica Young, The monster
Georges River Youth Prize (13 - 17 years of age) - $300 materials voucher
Winner: Phoebe Luo, Random perception
Highly commended: Ronak Jagtap, The soulful stare
Highly commended: Zoe Lee, Afternoon park
Highly commended: Lucy Liang, In the mood for love
