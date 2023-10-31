Celebrating a living memorial to Queen Elizabeth II

The Kogarah Bay Progress Association hosted an unveiling of a memorial plaque on Friday, October 27 to mark the completion of the tree planting ceremonies in commemoration of the Platinum Jubilee of the late Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.
This was the first of three plaque unveiling events in the Georges River Local Government Area for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Tree Planting.
The Association received Federal Government funding via Federal Member for Cook, Scott Morrison; Member for Banks, David Coleman; and Member for Barton, Linda Burney, whose electorates encompass the Georges River Local Government Area, as part of the Jubilee tree planting program.
Mr Coleman performed the first plaque unveiling which was held at Terry Street Reserve at Blakehurst.
Georges River Council mayor Sam Elmir, deputy mayor Elise Borg, Georges River acting General Manager Meryl Bishop and Councillors Peter Mahoney, Natalie Mort, Christina Jamieson and Ben Wang represented the council.
The Kogarah Bay Progress Association president, Jeff Powys, deputy president Suzanne O'Connor and a number of the association's members also attended.
The plantings were done by Matt Allison from the Oatley Flora and Fauna Conservation Society.
Plaques will also be unveiled at Carss Bush Park and Vanessa Street Reserve, Beverly Hills.
