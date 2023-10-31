St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Celebrating a living memorial to Queen Elizabeth II

November 1 2023 - 10:00am
Georges River mayor, Sam Elmir and Federal Member for Banks, David Coleman with Councillors and Kogarah Bay Progress Association members at the plaque unveilling at Terry Street Reserve, Blakehurst last Friday. Picture: John Veage
The Kogarah Bay Progress Association hosted an unveiling of a memorial plaque on Friday, October 27 to mark the completion of the tree planting ceremonies in commemoration of the Platinum Jubilee of the late Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

