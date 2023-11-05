For 50 years Engadine Church of Christ Preschool (now Connect Preschool) has been part of the community.
It was reason to celebrate, with former teachers returning to the place where they made lasting memories.
The preschool was built by the church community to support families in the area. It has had five directors, including current director Di Falkenmire. It is non-profit and managed by a mix of church members and families.
The preschool caters for 27 children a day, stands on its own, and offers play time for families.
When the church merged with another church there was a name change and so the preschool is now known as Connect Preschool.
It partners with other schools and actively participated in events including the Biggest Morning Tea and Engadine Spring Fair.
On November 4, the day of the 50th anniversary celebration, there was a petting zoo, sausage sizzle, stalls, face painting, a food truck, music, a jumping castle and raffle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.