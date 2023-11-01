St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Businesses call for pedestrian crossing at Rose Street, Hurstville

JG
By Jim Gainsford
November 1 2023 - 11:30am
Georges River Councillor Ben Wang, centre with local businesses at Rose Street, Hurstville where they say a pedestrian crossing is urgently needed.
Georges River Councillor Ben Wang, centre with local businesses at Rose Street, Hurstville where they say a pedestrian crossing is urgently needed.

Businesses are petitioning Georges River Council for a pedestrian crossing at Rose Street, in the Hurstville CBD due to safety concerns from speeding traffic.

Local News

