Businesses call for pedestrian crossing at Rose Street, Hurstville

Businesses are petitioning Georges River Council for a pedestrian crossing at Rose Street, in the Hurstville CBD due to safety concerns from speeding traffic.
Two years ago an elderly woman was stuck and killed when she was crossing Rose Street.
A few weeks ago a pedestrian was hit by an oncoming car in Rose Street and in another incident two cars collided.
"Many customers have given us feedback that Rose Street needs a pedestrian crossing linking the Rose Street pedestrian exit of Westfield to No 1 Rose street," said Raymond Wu who instigated the petition.
"Due to the lack of a pedestrian cross and the dangerously fast vehicle speeds, there is a significant difference in pedestrian traffic on each side of Rose Street," Mr Wu told the October 23 council meeting.
"Crossing Rose Street is often dangerous, especially since it's located next to a major shopping centre, so naturally, it's a high traffic area.
"This problem is compounded by the fact that there is no safe way of crossing of Rose Street nearby. The closest crossing point is on Forest Road, quite far away."
Local real estate agent, Theo Law asked the council, "How much would it cost the ratepayers and the council to build this crossing?
"Perhaps hundreds of thousands of dollars? I'm not certain. However, what is the value of a human life? I'll leave that question for everyone to ponder tonight."
Councillor Ben Wang submitted a Notice of Motion to the October council meeting calling for the council to investigate the installation of a raised pedestrian crossing at the intersections of Rose Street and Humphreys Lane, and Rose Street and Forest Road.
"Unfortunately, several other unreported accidents have occurred in and around Rose Street," Cr Wang said.
"It is imperative that we take action to address the pressing issue of traffic safety before it reaches a critical point.
"Due to its strategic location, Rose Street has evolved into a busy passage and a significant traffic hotspot, a fact substantiated by traffic survey data.
"Our council traffic team have conducted a thorough traffic survey, demonstrating that the traffic data surpasses the threshold established by Transport for NSW for the installation of a pedestrian crossing.
"The number of pedestrians crossing this area exceeds the threshold by a staggering ten-fold. This alarming statistic underscores the urgency of the situation, highlighting the perilous conditions faced by pedestrians in the absence of a designated crossing.
"Rose Street is frequently traversed by schoolchildren before and after school hours.
"Local businesses have initiated a petition in favour of establishing a pedestrian crossing. They have gathered substantial support from shop owners, both large and small. I have personally held several on-site meetings with these local businesses, spanning from the corner Tofu shop to the Westfield Risk and Security team. The collective concerns regarding traffic safety are resounding, and the call for a pedestrian crossing is overwhelming "
The council supported Cr Wang's Notice of Motion.
This included investigating new loading zones in the area for businesses and looking at short term options to improve the overall safety of the site, including but not limited to signage and line marking.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.