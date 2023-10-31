The 50th anniversary of the opening of the Sydney Opera House has brought back some great memories for Caringbah resident Bruce Heyward.
in 1974, forty nine years ago, after organising the Mr NSW Bodybuilding Contest for three years, I was able to hold the event at the Sydney Opera House," he recalled.
"It was to feature internationally famed bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger.
"After lengthy negotiations it was accepted and it would be the first event of this nature in an opera house anywhere in the world."
Mr Heyward said the event was held on Anzac Day and all returned servicemen and women were admitted free of charge.
"We had a full house - 2800 people - and it was covered live by Japan National Television," he said.
"The poster we had made up featured Arnold who had recently won the Mr Olympia Contest for the fifth time.
"I asked Arnold to do a pose that I could fit the Opera House in the background and he did it perfectly."
The 50th Anniversary has brought back some great memories for me.
