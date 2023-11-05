A huge backlog of development applications (DA) awaiting a decision from Sutherland Shire Council has been substantially reduced, and processing times slashed.
The backlog resulted in the council being one of the slowest in Sydney for handling DAs.
A staff report to the planning committee said, following a ministerial directive to all councils and the engagement of a consultant, the total number of DAs being managed had reduced from over 900 in January 2023 to 656 at the end of August 2023.
"For 2022/23, the average assessment time for metro-developed councils, of which Sutherland Shire Council is one, was 136 days for DAs and 89 days for modification applications (MAs)," the report said.
"By comparison Sutherland took 215 days and 157 days respectively."
The report said the average assessment time for DAs received and determined in the 2023 calendar year had dropped to 75 days at the end of August.
The shire's director of planning said changes had been made "to work through the backlog and try to do things faster".
"The important part is to really embed those changes in a sustainable way," he said.
"The consultants have really been pulling the entire assessments process apart, working out where we have been duplicating, working out where opportunities to do things better will be and they will come back with a report for a rebuilt planning assessment process that is much more streamlined."
The government has set a target of 40 days for processing DAs. Councillors and staff believe this is unrealistic, and the consultant has been asked to provide a more achievable standard.
