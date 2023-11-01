St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Paralympian Nigel Smith tells council depot of importance of workplace safety

Updated November 1 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Former Paralympic Nigel Smith visited Georges River Council's Mortdale depot last month to warn workers of the importance of workplace safety.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.