Paralympian Nigel Smith tells council depot of importance of workplace safety

Former Paralympic Nigel Smith visited Georges River Council's Mortdale depot last month to warn workers of the importance of workplace safety.
George River Council hosted more than 150 front-line workers in partnership with insurance and Care NSW (icare) as part of its monthly program to highlight the importance of work, health, and safety (WHS) in the workplace.
As part of icare's program, guest speakers tell personal stories of their own workplace or road accidents, talking about the impact on their lives and on their family, friends and colleagues.
Nigel Smith, a former paralympic volleyball player, spoke about how fatigue caused him to have a workplace accident.
He was 25 years-old when one of his legs was caught in a chain conveyer and as a result he lost his leg 12 months later.
As an avid sports person, Smith found an opportunity to play volleyball, which initially was just a chance of being around people that have had a disability.
After a few years, Nigel Smith took it professionally and represented Australia in the 1998 Standing Volleyball World Championships in Poland and competed in the Sydney 2000 Paralympics.
"I'm passionate about WHS after what happened to me, and my goal is to avoid people going through something similar," Nigel said.
"It was great to come out to Georges River Council Mortdale depot to talk about safety as a mindset, because bad things can unfortunately happen to anyone.
"If the workers can take one thing from my message today is please always remember to communicate and look after each other, check in. Watching our backs help minimise the risks we put ourselves through every day."
Georges River Council Mayor Sam Elmir thanks Nigel and icare for partnering with the council for the WHS ievent.
"Nigel's message of the importance of taking time to be safe at work and look out for your workmates really hit home," Councillor Elmir said.
"I'd also like to thank our Council staff who attended to hear Nigel speak, their learnings will positively reinforce codes of safety we already have instilled at Council."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.