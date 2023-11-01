Police appeal to locate missing Penshurst man

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Penshurst.
Gavin Cheng, aged 29, was last seen at an address on Rosebery Street, Penshurst, around 1.30pm on Sunday (October 29).
When he could not be located or contacted, officers from St George Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries to locate him.
Gavin is described as being of Asian appearance, about 170cm tall, of a thin build, and has black hair.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black cargo pants and was holding a blue jacket.
Gavin is known to frequent Annandale and the Northern Beaches areas.
Anyone who sees Gavin or has any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
