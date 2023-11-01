St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Police appeal to locate missing Penshurst man

November 1 2023 - 11:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gavin Cheng, aged 29, was last seen at an address on Rosebery Street, Penshurst, around 1.30pm on Sunday.
Gavin Cheng, aged 29, was last seen at an address on Rosebery Street, Penshurst, around 1.30pm on Sunday.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Penshurst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.