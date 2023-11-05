Judith Pollock has mixed feelings about the magnificent jacaranda tree, which adorns the backyard of her home in Sutherland North.
The tree was planted by her father about 80 years ago on the double block property, where it has plenty of space to spread its roots.
This year, the tree bloomed earlier than normal and the purple flowers are more vibrant than in recent years.
Judith said she loves the tree, and is pleased it also brings pleasure to others, but doesn't like "the mess" created by falling flowers.
"The flowers can be quite slippery when they are wet," she said. "About seven years ago I slipped and broke my leg."
Judith said, on another occasion, she received a bad bee sting while sweeping up flowers.
Another Sutherland North resident, Jill, who has a beautiful jacaranda in the front yard of her corner home, overhanging the street, said the tree was there when she and her husband bought the property 48 years ago.
"It is a bit of a nuisance tree for the rest of the year, as you can see from the cracks in the front fence, but right now you reap the rewards," she said. "It is quite lovely."
Professor Brett Summerell, at the Botanic Gardens of Sydney, said jacarandas have flowered about three weeks earlier than in recent years.
He believes it is due to the hotter temperatures through September-October and earlier months.
"I also think they have flowered probably more prolifically, and I have seen that also in other species like silky oaks and flame trees," Professor Summerell said.
"To my eye they look much more vibrant than they have for a number of years."
Professor Summerell said the jacaranda flowers should last till the end of November, but could finish a little earlier, depending on the weather.
He supports Sutherland Shire Council's policy of not planting jacarandas as street trees, opting instead for a mixture of native species.
"Jacarandas are one of those species that can be a bit invasive," he said.
"It's probably not a good idea to encourage too many of them to be planted near Royal National Park and Heathcote National Park, for their protection," he said.
Professor Summerell said the oldest records available indicated jacarandas were introduced into Australia about 1850, probably as seeds, but also possibly as potted plants.
"The centre of origin is pretty much on the border between Argentina and Brazil," he said.
The Botanic Gardens Of Sydney has a jacaranda that is 150 years old, located on the harbour front, near where the open air cinema is held.
There is also an unusual white jacaranda in the Botanic Gardens.
