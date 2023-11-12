Community members are encouraged to nominate their local heroes who are living with a disability.
Georges River Council is launching "Celebrating Localability", an event celebrating the resilience and strength of people living with a disability in the area.
Coinciding with the International Day of People with Disability (IDPWD) on Sunday, December 3 December, the event aims to honour those within Georges River living with a disability, who exemplify determination and inspire others.
Georges River Council mayor, Sam Elmir said, "Our community thrives on diversity, strength, and unity. Council is dedicated to fostering a more inclusive society where every individual's contribution is acknowledged and celebrated."
A morning tea will be held on December 1 at Hurstville Library to announce the winners.
To nominate your local hero or for more information, visit the 'Celebrating Localability' on the Georges Rive Council Your Say page.
