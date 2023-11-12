St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Time to nominate local heroes who are living with a disability

November 13 2023 - 10:21am
Georges River Council is launching "Celebrating Localability", an event celebrating the resilience and strength of people living with a disability in the area.
Community members are encouraged to nominate their local heroes who are living with a disability.

Local News

