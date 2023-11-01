Artists putting St George in the picture

St George Art Society returns this month with two exhibitions showcasing the artistic talent of the region.
First up is the society's traditional Annual Art SHow to be held at the Kogarah School of Arts from Friday, November 3 to Sunday, November 5.
There will be approximately 180 artworks from 49 artists on show.
The exhibition includes awards in nine major categories, plus an Award for Excellence for the Best in Show.
Each category has an award to the value of $250. There will be approximately 180 artworks from 49 artists.
This exhibition will also include artworks from 15 high school students who took part in the Make Your Mark mentoring program run by SGAS.
The exhibition will be officially opened on Saturday, November 4 by Oatley MP Mark Coure.
Following this, the St George Art Society will move to historic Tempe House at Wolli Creek for their next exhibition to be held from Saturday, November 11 to Sunday, November 19.
"The exhibition is entitled "ArtReach"," St George Art Society spokesman, James West said.
" By exhibiting our artwork in a location, away from our traditional home in Kogarah, St George Art Society is aiming to reach others through art.
"We will have approx 90 artworks on display in Tempe House, from 22 artists. To see members' artworks hanging from the walls of this historic and beautiful home, is something very special. "
ArtReach will be open daily from 10am to 5pm at Tempe House, 1 Princes Highway, Wolli Creek.
Contact Jani for more details at : jani.nanavati@gmail. com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.