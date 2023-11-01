St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Artists putting St George in the picture

JG
By Jim Gainsford
November 2 2023 - 8:30am
The St George Art Society will return to historic Tempe House at Wolli Creek for their ArtReach exhibition to be held from Saturday, November 11 to Sunday, November 19.
St George Art Society returns this month with two exhibitions showcasing the artistic talent of the region.

