"Two incredibly special people", who created "magical" Mr Paisley's cafe at Caringbah are being thanked by customers as they say goodbye after seven years.
Toni Webber and Peter Nolan announced in a Facebook post they were leaving the Cawarra Road cafe, which is renowned throughout Sutherland Shire for building community and implementing environmental and sustainability practices.
The owners said they had "made the huge decision to pass on the paisley love to a new light house keeper".
"It's been our honour to be part your lives for the past seven years," they wrote.
"This community has embraced our quirky retro vibe, which we will be eternally grateful for your support.
"And I'm sure we can all agree none of this would of been possible without our incredible hard working staff, past and present.
"They are the heartbeat of this place, we absolutely could not do it without them. we will still be here over the next week, come and give us a hug".
They signed off by saying, "Thank you for calling Mr Paisley's, best cafe in the shire, where the staff are the stars, the customers are the legends."
"It's over and out, catch you on the flipside. All our love Toni and Pete."
The announcement was met with a flood of well wishes and gratitude.
"Magical cafe and service," wrote one customer.
Another said, "Two incredibly special people. What an amazing job you have done - welcoming people with warm and open hearts, and creating a beautiful sense of community".
And another - "You two have become like family. Seriously amazing souls and so grateful and thankful to have had you for seven years. You will be so missed."
One comment summed up many - "Thank you for bringing so much love to our little community".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.