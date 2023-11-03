Salvos transform Hurstville into a vibrant multicultural family

Hurstville Plaza was the scene of a vibant multicultural celebration when the Salvation Army Hurstville Corps organized their Many Cultures, One Hope event recently.
Residents proudly showcased their diverse cultural heritage through music, dance, and a culinary feast.
Major Sherrie Nicol and Lieutenant Beth Shao from The Salvation Army Hurstville said the purpose of the Many Cultures, One Hope event was to introduce the community to the wide range of free services and activities offered by The Salvation Army in Hurstvill
Hurstville Plaza hosted information booths, each detailing the valuable services provided to residents in need, including MoneyCare financial advisory services, Doorway social work services, Emergency Relief, Children's Ministry, and support programs tailored to meet the needs of the diverse communities present, music activities for preschoolers and after-school programs for children, as well as a children's brass band for primary school students.
A special prayer tent was also set up to meet the spiritual needs of the attendees.
There was a global showcase of dance and music performances, featuring The Salvation Army Brass Band, the Salvation Army Children's Brass Band, a spirited timbrel performance by The Salvation Army, and dances from China, Africa, Ukraine, and Nepal.
Performance groups were George River Little Apple Dance Team, Nepali Community Children's Dance Team, Ukrainian Veselka Dance Troupe, and Australian Friendship Association Dragon Flying Phoenix Dance Troupe.
Food stalls were provided by Yu Star BBQ Restaurant, Lugarno Lions Club, Kowboy Bar and Grill, Nepali Chaat Haus, and Sweet Street.
The Salvation Army's Multicultural Ambassador, Georges River Independent Councillor Ben Wang expressed his unwavering support for the connection between The Salvation Army and the multicultural community.
"The remarkable success of this event underscores the power of multicultural unity itself," Cr Wang said.
"The organizing team represents a rich tapestry of cultural backgrounds, including India, Nepal, the Philippines, Uganda, Ukraine, China, and Australia. Over the past several months, this diverse team worked tirelessly and seamlessly to bring this remarkable event to life.
"Notably, this collaboration marks the first time a local Salvos Corps has partnered with the Salvos national CALD Community Engagement team to host a significant community event that unites diverse cultures. The insights gained from the success of the Hurstville event will be shared with Salvos Corps nationwide," he said.
The event was made possible through the assistance of the Georges River Council and the dedicated efforts of numerous volunteers from The Salvation Army and the Georges River Association.
