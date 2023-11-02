A team led by Sutherland Shire restaurateur Brooke Jensen has raised an amazing $290,000 for the National Breast Cancer Foundation, the largest sum the organisation has received from a community group.
Ms Jensen now has her sights on a bigger goal to raise money for breast cancer research by lighting up shire landmarks such as Tom Uglys Bridge and Captain Cook Bridge during National Breast Cancer Month, October 2024.
The campaign was named KNIP - pink spelt backwards, and a reference to nipping cancer in the bud.
The final tally was announced and a presentation made to National Breast Cancer Foundation chief executive Associate Professor Cleola Anderiesz at a function at Summer Salt restaurant, Cronulla on Wednesday night.
Ms Jensen and her husband Carl also own restaurant Jensens at Kareela and Papa J's wine bar at Cronulla.
Ms Jensen said the majority of the money raised came from an online raffle, but there was also strong business support.
"We are realising how many businesses want to be involved, so our goal next year is not to have KNIP as a Jensens Group activation, but as something that involves the wider Sutherland Shire community," she said.
"I would actually love to light up shire landmarks in pink for the whole of October.
"If you could light up the gateways - Tom Uglys and Captain Cook Bridge - you would attract attention from the whole community."
The couple's efforts for the foundation, particularly to help with research, started in September 2022 when, in a brief three-week period, they raised $115,000 through an online auction of a Nicholas Haywood Jewellery gifted 18ct Rose & White Gold 9.60ct Pink Emerald Cut Morganite surrounded with a Halo of White Diamonds, and two other prizes.
"That was an extraordinary result, so in January this year we started working on branding a new campaign and have been working on it for 10 months," Ms Jensen said.
"We went from a small team, of myself and Eilish Nash, who is the restaurant manager at Jensens, to a team of six people working on the event and four ambassadors, who have gone through breast cancer, and some of whom are still receiving treatment.
"We set ourselves a very ambitious goal of $250,000, but never in my wildest dreams did I think we would hit that mark.
"To raise $290,000 is just incredible."
Ms Jensen said the bulk of the money raised came from another online raffle, this time with 10 prizes, valued collectively at about $115,000.
First prize, which was donated by Tynan Motors and Kareela Village, was a $50,00 Mitsubishi Outlander LS Black Edition.
Second prize was a $30,000 pink Morganite diamond ring from Nicholas Haywood Jewellery.
Other prizes included artwork, holidays and weekends away down to designer bags.
