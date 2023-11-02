St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Brooke Jensen led team raises $290,000 for National Breast Cancer Foundation - largest sum by a community group

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
November 2 2023 - 5:30pm
Brooke Jensen (left), Eilish Nash from Jensens Group, Kelly Ferguson, Michelle Bevan, Deborah Brancourt (KNIP ambassadors), Associate Professor Cleola Anderiesz and Sarah Derrick celebrate the successful campaign at Summer Salt restaurant. Picture John Veage
A team led by Sutherland Shire restaurateur Brooke Jensen has raised an amazing $290,000 for the National Breast Cancer Foundation, the largest sum the organisation has received from a community group.

Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

