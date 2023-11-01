About 15,600 properties in Sutherland Shire have been identified as potentially at risk of flooding during extreme weather events.
Sutherland Shire Council revealed this in a statement about letters to residents, which have consternation to those who have never been previously impacted.
The statement offers no consolation to residents, who fear a loss in property value.
"House prices vary continuously with changes in the real estate market and are primarily driven by criteria such as location, condition and size which are not under the control of councils," the statement says.
"Ultimately it is the market that determines the value of a property. This study does not prevent the sale or purchase of property."
The full statement reads:
"Sutherland Shire Council has prepared the draft Overland Flood Study, in keeping with the NSW State Government's requirements for local councils, and as per the Government's Flood Prone Land Policy.
"The aim is to assess the potential impact of over land or 'flash flooding' across the Sutherland Shire and inform Council and community as to what land has the potential to be affected by flooding and manage the risk of flooding in the community.
"The study assesses rainfall data, updated stormwater and waterways asset information and modelling to determine the potential extent and severity of overland flooding from storm events.
"The study was undertaken in accordance with and guided by the NSW Government's Floodplain Management Program, technical and financial assistance is provided by the Department of Planning & Environment.
"Sutherland Shire Council engaged specialist consultants BMT Commercial to conduct an expert technical assessment of the flood risk across a large portion of Sutherland Shire.
"The Sutherland Shire Overland Flood Study is first step in the process involving a technical investigation, data collection and flood modelling, the next step is the development of a Floodplain Risk Management Study and Plan, requirements set by the State Government for flood management.
"Any property which is identified as being flood prone has a message placed on the property's Planning Certificate, known as a Section 10.7 Certificate - in the same way as other potential hazards, including bushfire, landslip, coastal hazards or contamination.
"This notation is a flag that indicates that flood related development controls apply to the property. This simply means that if there is a development proposal on the property, then it would need to consider the flood risk, so that the future occupants and buildings are safe.
The draft Flood Study has identified some 15,600 properties in the local government area as potentially at risk of being flood affected during extreme weather events.
"Council has placed the draft Flood Study is presently on public exhibition on Council's Join the Conversation website with public submissions invited until Wednesday 6 December 2023.
"Council has directly written to impacted property owners that their property has been identified as potentially flood affected, as required under State Government legislation.
"All affected property owners have been invited to provide feedback and also have phone, online and in-person information and enquiry sessions made available to them.
"Commercial insurance companies already undertake their own natural peril risk modelling, and this is used to inform their property insurance underwriting philosophy; including premium pricing, terms and exclusions.
"Further information on flood insurance is available from Flood Management Australia via www.floods.asn.au/site/flood-insurance-fact-sheets.
"Council wishes to assure our community that we are actively listening to concerns and hearing feedback on the draft Overland Flood Study, while also having to comply with the requirements of the State Government's Flood Prone Land Policy.
"Residents have until December 6 to comment before new flood zone maps are finalised.
