Council decides to remove flood-risk notations while shire residents fight flood-risk findings

By Murray Trembath
Updated November 7 2023 - 7:59am, first published 6:30am
Jim Koukouatris (left) and Peter and Karen Macdonald, whose Grays Point homes have been identified as flood prone despite being high above the river. Picture by John Veage
Sutherland Shire residents have won a brief reprieve while they fight findings of a council flood study that their properties are potentially at risk in extreme weather events.

