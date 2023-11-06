Sutherland Shire residents have won a brief reprieve while they fight findings of a council flood study that their properties are potentially at risk in extreme weather events.
The council agreed on Monday night to remove the notation from planning certificates, known as a Section 10.7 certificates, until the flood study is finalised following a consultation period which has been extended to March 31, 2024
More than 50 residents packed the public gallery, while others watched proceedings in the building via CCTV, after letters from the council were sent last week to 15,600 impacted property owners.
While owners were given until December 6 to object to the draft Overland Flood Study, the letters advised notations had already been placed on Section 10.7 certificates, potentially affecting property sales and insurance premiums.
More than 300 complaints were made to the council on the first day the letters were received and the number was believed to be about 1000 by week's end.
Four residents explained to last night's council meeting why it was absurd their homes had been designated as flood prone.
The council unanimously supported a mayoral minute, which included a number of measures to help property owners understand and fight the study findings.
Councillors admitted the council had "got it wrong" and "stuffed up" in the process before mayor Carmelo Pesce finally said, "I do apologise for the communication".
Grays Point resident, Jim Koukouatris, who is among affected residents, told the Leader the situation was "ridiculous".
"In the 22 years we have lived here, and my neighbours' 43 years, we have never seen a flood on the property," he said.
"Our home in Grays Point Road is on a street to water block and built about 20 metres above the river level, and set back from the high water level about 25 metres.
"There is no way our property will be affected by a flood, even a biblical one.
Mr Koukouatris said it was impossible for the general public to respond in any meaningful way, with engineering reports, in the time given.
Caringbah South resident Anne Winning wrote to the council saying, "We have lived in our home, on the side of a hill, for over 50 years and we have never been flooded".
"As a geography student to tertiary education level, with a special interest in town planning, I have been totally aware of the facets to be considered, above and beyond those of a normal homeowner. To have the council and its modelling now tell us that we have not allowed for 'overland flooding' is an insult to one's intelligence".
John Newman, who owns an investment unit in Wilbar Street, Cronulla said the area, next to the BP petrol station on Kingsway, had never had flooding issues.
"It is near the top of a hill, so any excess water would naturally flow down Kingsway towards the ocean or, at the other end of the street, towards Gunnamatta Bay."
The council initially responded by saying it was simply complying with state government requirements for all councils.
However, the mayoral minute adopted on Monday included measures such as calling on Planning Minister Paul Scully to be made aware of community concerns and asking for an explanation of a number of aspects.
The council will arrange for simplified maps, and residents will be given the opportunity for a face to face consultation with flooding consulting engineers. A peer review of the draft flood study will be conducted.
Deputy mayor Carol Provan, who is among several councillors impacted, said she lived on a steep street with good kerb and guttering and a new stormwater outlet. If that blocked, water would have to rise 10 metres to reach her property.
"Commonsense does not appear to be common in this draft study," she said.
