Lady golfers support shelter

John Veage
By John Veage
November 6 2023 - 1:00pm
The Bardwell Valley Ladies Golf Club presented the Bayside Women's Shelter with a donation cheque, following their successful Charity Golf Day.
The Bardwell Valley Ladies Golf Club are known for their passion for the game of golf but also for their commitment to making a positive impact in the community.

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

