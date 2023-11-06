Lady golfers support shelter

The Bardwell Valley Ladies Golf Club are known for their passion for the game of golf but also for their commitment to making a positive impact in the community.
Last week they presented the Bayside Women's Shelter with a donation cheque, following their successful Charity Golf Day last month where they played a four ball team with best two Stableford scores. They also had best nett, scratch and best front and back nine prizes.
They are a generous and long time supporter of the women's shelter and the important work they do in the community.
Their donation again demonstrates their unwavering dedication to support women and children escaping domestic and family violence which indirectly can affect everyone.
The funds received will enable Bayside Women's Shelter to further provide vital support and resources to women and children in the shelter and in the transitional homes they run in the community.
Bayside Women's Shelter General Manager, Sallianne Faulkner said they are incredibly grateful to the Bardwell Valley Ladies Golf Club for their kind donation.
"Their contributions, over many years, helps us make a real difference in the lives of the women and children we support," she said
The Bayside Council "Community Walk Against Domestic Violence" will take place on Saturday November 25 starting at Ramsgate at 10am, walking along Botany Bay foreshore to Peter Depena Reserve.
The community is encouraged to walk with them as they call for an end to domestic and family violence.
