A young Miranda couple, whose mobile wood-fired pizza oven has developed a strong local following, have taken bold steps to grow their business.
Michael and Karin Vaporis have outlaid $100,000 for a new custom-designed trailer, and he has given up his day job to devote his time fully to the venture.
The Italian-Australian couple are fanatical about quality and staying true to the knowledge that has been passed down through generations of Mr Vaporis' family who lived in villages near Naples, the home of pizza.
Pizzaiolo (Italian for pizza maker) Woodfire Pizza operates on Thursdays and Saturdays, from 2pm to 8pm, in the car park of the Congregational Church at 99 Kiora Road, Miranda, opposite the post office.
Mr Vaporis said they sold up 150 pizzas on Saturday nights, and 50-80 on Thursdays.
The program varies occasionally, so customers are encouraged to keep up with dates and locations on social media.
Pizzaiolo Woodfire Pizza is also in demand for home parties, community markets and school and corporate functions.
With the bigger trailer, the couple can also now participate in large festivals.
"Pizza is in our blood," Mr Vaporis said.
"We have been doing it for one and half years now with a small trailer, and with me working full-time, driving semi-trailers.
"We have worked our way up and a lot of people are enjoying our pizza, so business is getting better.
"We decided to take the leap and purchase a bigger trailer. I have also given up my day job, so I can work full-time on this.
"My background is half Greek and half Italian, and my Italian side is from villages close to Naples.
"My grandmother and mother have taught me a lot, and I have also taught myself. I have combined my grandmother's style and created my own dough."
The couple launched their new trailer on October 22, and reported on Facebook it was "an amazing turnout" and "a sellout".
"We are so fortunate to have such an amazing community, team and full support from Miranda Congregation Church," they wrote.
