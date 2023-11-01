Police dismantle drug lab at Sans Souci

A drug lab has been dismantled at Sans Souci, after reports of an explosion in a granny flat led police to the discovery.
Drug and Firearms Squad detectives charged a man after they found a clandestine drug lab in Sydney's south under Strike Force Bambulla.
At about midday on Thursday, October 26, emergency services were called to the property where a clandestine drug lab was discovered. Police said a man had fled the scene after his face was injured in the apparent explosion. Police could not initially find the man.
Five kilograms of methylamphetamine, 12kg of ephedrine and other chemicals consistent with the manufacture of prohibited drugs were located and seized to undergo further forensic examination.
State Crime Command's Drug and Firearms Squad established Strike Force Bumballa to investigate further.
Following further inquiries, at about 9am on November 1, a 45-year-old man was arrested at Parramatta Police Station, where he was charged with four offences including manufacture of a prohibited drug - large commercial quantity, two counts of supplying a prohibited drug - large commercial quantity and possession of a prohibited drug.
He was refused bail to appear before Parramatta Local Court on November 2.
