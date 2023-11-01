St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
NSW Police dismantle drug lab at Sans Souci

Updated November 2 2023 - 9:28am, first published 9:20am
A drug lab has been dismantled at Sans Souci, after reports of an explosion in a granny flat led police to the discovery.

