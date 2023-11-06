"Life is short, and I thought, if not now, then when? I hadn't studied for decades, but TAFE NSW offered me a lifeline and an entry point to study. It took a lot of courage to start studying after so long out of the classroom, but I was so happy to be among like-minded people of all different ages. I love working casually, and spending time one one-on-one supporting clients and being a part of their everyday lives."