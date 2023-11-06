Job growth for disability support workers is predicted to increase by 25 per cent in the next five years, and Woolooware's Meridie Ward is becoming part of the trend.
The 50-year-old mother of three is one of the mature aged graduate students who are joining the field later in life. After studying a TAFE NSW Diploma of Nursing, she works as a disability support worker at Scope Australia.
She says turning 50 was a "wake-up call" and is glad she took the step to follow her dreams after working as a bookkeeper for 25 years.
As demand for disability support workers grows, TAFE NSW is helping mature aged graduates transform their lives and forge a career in the sector.
"Once all my kids finished school and went onto their next stage of life, I realised it was time to follow my passion too," Ms Ward said.
"Life is short, and I thought, if not now, then when? I hadn't studied for decades, but TAFE NSW offered me a lifeline and an entry point to study. It took a lot of courage to start studying after so long out of the classroom, but I was so happy to be among like-minded people of all different ages. I love working casually, and spending time one one-on-one supporting clients and being a part of their everyday lives."
TAFE NSW Nursing Studies Teacher, Michelle Toohey says mature-aged graduates are in demand.
"TAFE NSW is committed to closing emerging skills gaps and providing accessible, hands-on training that empowers individuals to make a difference in their communities," she said.
"Mature aged graduates bring unique life experiences, resilience, and empathy to their roles, which helps them effectively contribute to the compassionate care that individuals living with a disability deserve.
"Importantly, Meridie's story shows it's never too late to follow your passion and switch careers with the help of quality education and training."
