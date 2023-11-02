St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

SLC Aquadot Swim Club 'strongly welcomes' Swimming NSW's high-performance shire plans

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
November 3 2023 - 7:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sutherland Shire Leisure Centre. Picture supplied
Sutherland Shire Leisure Centre. Picture supplied

SLC Aquadot Swim Club has "strongly welcomed" Swimming NSW's plans for Sutherland Leisure Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.