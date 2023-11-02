SLC Aquadot Swim Club has "strongly welcomed" Swimming NSW's plans for Sutherland Leisure Centre.
The club said the proposed high performance training centre would "unlock many opportunities for all swimmers, the vast majority of whom are local kids from local families".
"Our club has a proud history of success, with several Olympic athletes, medallists, and national representatives, most of whom have come through the local programs of Sutherland Shire," the statement said.
"This announcement...will give our swimmers a fantastic opportunity to continue shaping the club's proud history."
The club said the proposal "goes beyond swimming".
"We recognise not all kids will make the Olympics, but the lessons learnt watching those who are the very best at what they do, carry across into everyday life, school and work beyond that," the statement said.
Sutherland Shire Council will consider the proposal at its meeting on Monday November 6.
The Aquadot statement said the club had faced many challenges over the last 6-12 months.
"However, on the back of a successful Spring into Summer Carnival on Sunday, October 29, this announcement gives us further spring in our step," the statement said.
"Our club has performed at its best when all swimmers and families work together regardless of ability or rankings.
"We firmly believe the certainty and confidence generated by this proposal succeeding at the council vote on November 6 will only reinforce this culture, providing the platform for the club to see that its best days are ahead of it.
"SLC Aquadot is a club for everyone, regardless of ability.
"Although the headline of the proposal focuses on high performance, we are extremely supportive.
"A program of this nature will unlock many opportunities for all swimmers, the vast majority of whom are local kids from local families.
"Knowledge-sharing and access to cutting-edge testing and training techniques will naturally have a wash-on effect across the entire program, all the way to learn to swim.
"We are pleased the report clearly states the expectation for the Head Coach and Assistant Coach are to oversee the entire program, providing mentoring and guidance to all levels of coaching.
"It's not just a first-class head coach, it's a first-class program from the ground up."
