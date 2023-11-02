St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Illegal signs reaching epidemic proportions, councillor says

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated November 2 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 2:00pm
In a one-kilometre radius at Blakehurst, Georges River Councillor Natalie Mort counted 15 signs advertising everything from maths tutoring, asbestos removal and concreters. Picture: Chris Lane
In a one-kilometre radius at Blakehurst, Georges River Councillor Natalie Mort counted 15 signs advertising everything from maths tutoring, asbestos removal and concreters. Picture: Chris Lane

Illegal signage has reached epidemic proportions across the Georges River local government area, Councillor Natalie Mort said.

Local News

