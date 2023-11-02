Illegal signs reaching epidemic proportions, councillor says

Illegal signage has reached epidemic proportions across the Georges River local government area, Councillor Natalie Mort said.
Illegal signs can be found on telegraph poles, billboards, trees and various other public spaces.
"In a one-kilometre radius I counted 15 advertising signs in the Connells Point Road, Kyle Bay, Blakehurst area," Cr Mort told the October 23 council meeting.
"These advertise everything from maths tutoring, asbestos removal, concreters and the like."
In a Notice of Motion submitted to the council meeting, Cr Mort called for a blitz on illegal signs and for an education program to prevent more offending.
"I propose this motion with complete empathy for councils maintenance crews who I'm told are diligently working to ensure the removal of illegal advertising signage throughout our local government area, however, it is now at epidermic proportions.
"We must do everything possible to increase the level of attention being paid to the removal of this unwanted and intrusive signage.
"I am aware of the current efforts to eradicate this problem but I put this motion forward in the hope it may focus and intensify our operational teams to have a blitz on this ever growing problem."
Cr Mort's motion was unanimously supported by the council.
Bill posting, advertising signage or posters placed on utilities, power poles or any other public places is prohibited as they detract from the aesthetics of the local area, may be hazardous to motorists and can contribute to environmental pollution.
As such, Rangers adopt a zero tolerance approach and remove these signs if sighted.
People caught depositing of that are identified as being responsible for advertising material, may be liable to a penalty notice in excess of $400.
