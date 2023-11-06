Sydney Catholic Schools and Sydney FC have announced a sporting partnership that will see the two organisations collaborate on a variety of initiatives aimed at supporting the growth and education of school-age football players.
The partnership was launched at Sydney FC's new elite Centre of Excellence and training facility Sky Park last week, with some Sydney Catholic Schools school students including St Thomas More's Catholic Primary School Brighton-Le-Sands.
SCS Executive Director Tony Farley, Sky Blues CEO Mark Aubrey, Head Coach Steve Corica and Luke Brattan were on hand to announce the groundbreaking partnership aimed at fostering the development of young football talents and enhancing educational opportunities for students within the SCS system.
Sydney Catholic Schools is the system of 147 Catholic primary and secondary schools operating across the Archdiocese of Sydney, providing almost 73,000 students with a high-quality, affordable Catholic education. There are 19 Catholic Schools in the St George District and 14 in the Sutherland Shire.
Through the partnership, the two organisations will work together to identify and nurture talented young footballers within the SCS system, providing specialised development programs that focus on enhancing skills and potential.
SCS students will have unique opportunities to learn from professional football coaching staff through mentorship programs, helping students gain insights into the world of football and develop critical life skills.
The partnership will also see the introduction of a dedicated development officer whose objective will be to encourage students to be involved in football and the partnership reflects SCS and Sydney FC's commitment to both academic excellence and sports development.
Declan Donohue, Manager of Sport at SCS, said the partnership will empower students both in and out of the classroom.
"We are extremely excited to see our students benefit from the unique opportunities that Sydney FC will provide," he said.
"With Sydney FC's help, we will be able to offer more support to students who have a passion and talent for football while also helping maintain a strong focus on their education.
"At SCS, we are strong believers in the power of sport to shape character and foster personal growth and this partnership is a perfect embodiment of that."
Sydney FC Chief Executive Officer Mark Aubrey said the partnership continues the club's commitment to education and development of school age pupils.
"Developing young people and young footballers is central to Sydney FC's values and philosophy.
"This partnership with SCS allows us to offer more opportunities for young girls and boys to increase their skills and abilities on the football field as well as off it and we are looking forward to working with students within the Sydney Catholic Schools system and giving them specialised learning and mentoring."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.