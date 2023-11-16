St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
WordUp Speech Bangor sees demand in children needing therapy with language delays and disorders

By Eva Kolimar
November 17 2023 - 7:00am
Speech therapist Danielle McGettigan of WordUp Speech at Bangor with Maxine and Jack. Picture by Chris Lane
It's been a while since schooling was disrupted due to a certain pandemic, but the catch-up work to help children strengthen their literary continues inside this speech therapy centre.

