Grays Point Public School were crowned the Girls NSW Primary School Sports Association State Champions at last week's NSW tournament finals at Valentine Sports Park.
King Park Public School took out the Boys category defeating New Lambton South 7-0 to take home its second successive title while honours were even in the Girls as Eleebana Public School and Grays Point Public shared the spoils.
It was a thrilling girls final which saw joint winners crowned 2023 Champions as Eleebana Public School and Grays Point Public fought out a hard 0-0 draw which under PSSA competition rules, both teams were awarded joint winners.
Grays Point Principal Mrs Betts Smith congratulated all the girls, and Ms Wymer for the fantastic achievement.
"Grays Point Senior Soccer girls team will go down in our school's history books. This day will be forever etched in the team's memory and for those of us at the semi final and final," she said
Football NSW also congratulated all the schools, players, coaches, and parents who made the day and tournament the success it was.
The Grays Point girls were only the third girls teams in the area to have achieved the result in 36 years and only one boys team from the Sutherland Shire/St George Area has won it in 48 years with Illawong's Tharawal Primary winning in 2001.
Jannali East girls won the inaugural title in 1988 before Engadine West won the competition in 2018.
With over 400 teams starting out in the win-progress knock out competition it's extremely hard to become champions where you can only select from a pool of kids from the one school.
They join with Caringbah High School whose opens boys soccer team also won the NSW State Open Knockout when they defeated Northern Beaches Secondary College 1-0 to win the trophy in August.
The girls played a double header in the finals day heat, playing their semi final against Shellharbour Public, with an all-round solid performance, securing the game with a goal in the last minutes and winning 1-0.
Then with minimal rest the girls went on to play the final against Eleebana Public School, and with Grays Point the higher team on statistical results the game ended up a nil all draw. Under the competition rules both teams were awarded joint winners of the PSSA School Girls State knockout Competition - a good outcome for both.
It had been a long hard fought journey for the girls, having to first take out their Sydney component of the state knockout, then the regional component before making it into the state finals and Shield glory.
