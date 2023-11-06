The Cronulla-Sutherland Water Polo Club will be hosting two rounds of the 2023 Super League Water Polo Competition at Sutherland Aquatic Centre.
The Sharks play Western Suburbs Magpies Water Polo Club on Saturday, November 11 and the Hunter Mariners Water Polo Club on Sunday, November 12.
The women's and men's teams will be playing at different times on both days at the Sutherland Leisure Centre and it is a great opportunity to see high level local water polo and check the updates made to the Sutherland Leisure Centre facility, bringing it up to World Aquatic standards.
The Cronulla Sharks Super League Men take on UNSW Wests Magpies Men at 4.15pm on Saturday November 11 and the Cronulla Sharks Super League Women play the UNSW Wests Killer Whales at 5.30 pm.
On Sunday November 12 the Hunter Hurricanes Super League Men play the Cronulla Sharks Super League Men at 12 noon.
There a lot to see with the club investing in new goals, a permanent scoreboard, in-pool distance markers, lane ropes, and a ball release.
Now into the fourth season of Water Polo NSW Super League it has expanded to include more teams and games making this the premier tournament on the Australian calendar.
For Cronulla's and NSW's' rising water polo stars, who have their eyes on the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and beyond, expanding this competition is paramount in increasing their exposure to a wider audience and the number of top-level games they are competing in.
Olympic hopeful Milos Maksimovic is 29 years old and originally comes Novi Sad, Serbia. He has been part of Cronulla Water Polo Club since January 2022.
"After the bronze medal last season in the Australian National Championship, the main goal for this season is to give our best in every game and hopefully go one step further into the grand finals.
"Today, I am lucky and proud to potentially have a chance to represent Australia at the next big international tournament and hopefully Olympic Games in Paris next year," he said
The format has each club hosting a home round, culminating in finals hosted by Water Polo NSW.
