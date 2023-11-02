Wolli Creek's mature Moreton Bay figs vandalised

Bayside Council outdoor teams are fighting to save a number of mature Moreton Bay fig trees that have been vandalised at Cahill Park, Wolli Creek.
The council posted a number of photos on its Facebook site today showing the extent of the damage.
"Our outdoor teams were appalled to discover four magnificent fig trees at Cahill Park, Wolli Creek have been vandalised in the last 24 hours with motor sump oil," the council spokesperson said.
"We are currently on-route to the trees now to wash out as much of the oil as we can to give the trees a better chance of survival and will be monitoring their ongoing health very closely.
Council teams are doing what they can to clean the oil type substance off the trees . Samples of the substance will be sent off for testing to ensure the treatments used will give the trees the best chance of survival. Council will continue to monitor them closely.
"Council is also examining available CCTV footage from the area.
"If you noticed any suspicious behaviour or have photographs/video of the suspects please contact Council and the NSW Police Force."
