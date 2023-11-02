St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Georges River and Bayside Councillors say 'Stand with us against domestic violence'

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated November 3 2023 - 11:18am, first published 9:54am
Bayside and Georges River Councillors and residents gathered at Kogarah Bay last weekend for a vigil for victims of domestic violence.
Bayside and Georges River Councillors gathered last weekend at a community-led vigil for St George domestic violence victims, Lilie James, Dannielle Finlay-Jones and Amira Mognieh.

Local News

