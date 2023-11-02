Georges River and Bayside Councillors say 'Stand with us against domestic violence'

Bayside and Georges River Councillors gathered last weekend at a community-led vigil for St George domestic violence victims, Lilie James, Dannielle Finlay-Jones and Amira Mognieh.
The vigil was held at Kogarah Bay on Saturday, October 28 with about 150 people gathering at sunset and held a minute's silence.
Georges River and Bayside Councillors sent the community a joint message: "Stand with us at our upcoming rally against domestic violence on November 24 November 25.
Georges River Council will host a NO Domestic Violence Walk on Friday , November 24 at 10am, with schools, community organisations and residents gathering at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, Carlton to walk as a group to Kogarah.
The event is intended to promote positive change, encouraging all people of all ages to stand up against domestic violence in the Georges River community.
Bayside Council will hold its Say No to Domestic Violence community walk on Saturday, November 25 from Ramsgate Surf Life Saving Club to Depena Reserve, Dolls Point
Bayside Mayor, Bill Saravinovski has invited the Bayside community to walk with him and his fellow councillors to show their solidarity in the fight against domestic and family violence.
"I want to see a 'sea of orange' along our foreshore on Saturday, November 25 as we walk from Ramsgate to Depena Reserve," Mayor Bill Saravinovski said.
"As Mayor, I am proud of the work Bayside Council is doing to increase awareness and prevention of domestic, family, and sexual violence.
"I hope everyone, regardless of age or background, will join me and my fellow Councillors for this Community Walk Against Domestic Violence."
The walk will leave from Ramsgate Life Saving Club at approximately 10.30am, arriving at Depena Reserve, Sans Souci around 11am where there will be a community sausage sizzle and information stalls.
There will be an opportunity to hear from several advocates sharing their stories and expertise
The walk is approximately 1.5km and will take about 20 minutes.
Key speakers at the event will be the CEO, Women's Community Shelter and Chair of DV NSW, Annabelle Daniel and Superintendent Rohan Cramsie from the St George Area Command.
Council is once again supporting the United Nations 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence which runs from November 25 to December 10.
Bayside Local Government Area ranks 74th in NSW for domestic violence incidents, but Council's program of awareness, education, and action is making a difference, Cr Saravinovski said.
Council also works with key partners including NSW Police, Bay City Care, Bayside Women's Shelter, Advance Diversity Services, Sydney Multicultural Services, South Eastern Community Connect and other local groups and services.
Bayside Council will also unveil its Family and Domestic Violence Reflection Garden at Mutch Park, Pagewood on December 7.
