Commemoration ceremony on 43rd anniversary of death of five volunteer firefighters on Uloola Track at Waterfall

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated November 3 2023 - 9:29am, first published 9:07am
The 40th anniversary commemoration at the memorial on the Uloola Track at Waterfall.
A commemoration ceremony will be held today (Friday) for the five volunteer firefighters who lost their lives 43 years ago in Sutherland Shire's worst bushfire tragedy.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

