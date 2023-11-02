A commemoration ceremony will be held today (Friday) for the five volunteer firefighters who lost their lives 43 years ago in Sutherland Shire's worst bushfire tragedy.
On November 3, 1980, Steven Crunkhorn, Vernon Stedman, William Cummings, David Marshall and Gregory Rolfe died while fighting a bushfire along the Uloola Track, near McKell Avenue, about one kilometre to the east of Waterfall.
They oldest of the group was 26 and they were all members of the Sutherland Shire Headquarters Brigade, which had the call sign Heathcote 81.
"These five young people paid the ultimate sacrifice in protecting our little town and we will do our very best to remember them into perpetuity," a Waterfall RFS brigade statement said.
"If you can, please feel welcome to join us."
The ceremony will take place at the memorial, which was later erected on the track, at 4.30pm.
Steven Crunkhorn, 26, deputy brigade captain and an electrical engineer from Heathcote, was in charge of the crew that day.
Gregory Rolfe, 24, of Engadine, was a banker; Vernon Stedman, 21, of Heathcote was a wood machinist; William (Bill) Cummings, of Miranda was a a gardener; David Marshall, 19, who was also a deputy captain was from Heathcote and was an electronics technician.
Bill Cummings and his partner had an infant son. The other men were single.
The tragedy resulted in an enormous outpouring of emotion in 1980, with 2000 people attending a memorial service at Sutherland Civic Centre, preceded by a procession of 60 fire trucks.
A coronial inquiry was unable to establish the cause of the fire or why the truck stopped, but possible causes included the truck, which had a petrol engine, had stalled due to petrol vaporisation in the fuel lines, a faulty ignition or that the men were overcome by carbon dioxide.
The Coroner hoped relatives would be comforted by the fact the men had died ''giving valiant and splendid service to the community that they served''.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.