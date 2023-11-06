Updated
A ceremony was held on Friday to remember the five volunteer firefighters, who lost their lives 43 years ago in Sutherland Shire's worst bushfire tragedy.
On November 3, 1980, Steven Crunkhorn, Vernon Stedman, William Cummings, David Marshall and Gregory Rolfe died while fighting a bushfire along the Uloola Track, near Waterfall.
They oldest of the group was 26 and they were all members of the Sutherland Shire Headquarters Brigade.
Waterfall RFS brigade holds the ceremony each year at the memorial on the site of the tragedy.
"Our visit to the Uloola Track memorial this afternoon was a memorable event," a brigade statement said. Thanks to our members for attending, along with representatives from Heathcote Headquarters Rural Fire Brigade - Station 10 , Sutherland District Office, Loftus Volunteer Bushfire Brigade and members of the public.
"It is always very sobering to hear the stories about the five young men who lost their lives on the Uloola Track 43 years ago today. They will always be remembered.
"Thank you to Sarah, Ally and the team at Maggie Bloom for the magnificent wildflowers we were privileged to be able leave with our fallen colleagues."
