The new season Dragons have returned to WIN Stadium as preparations got underway for their 2024 campaign and the players were welcomed by head coach Shane Flanagan senior NRL assistant coach Dean Young and returning NRL assistant coaches Ryan Carr and Ben Woolf.
After years of underachieving, Flanagan is determined to make the club reach its potential with the first block of returning players including a few seniors, who chose to return from leave early, including Blake Lawrie, Zac Lomax, Jack Bird, Francis Molo and Ben Murdoch-Masila.
Flanagan said the older guys coming back early was a good sign.
"They just did it off their own bat, they all just decided they wanted to come back early after a disappointing year last year, so they wanted to start when everybody else started."
Flanagan nominated semi-finals as the pass mark for his side in 2024.
"I want to be playing finals footy, that's for sure," Flanagan said. "The team and the club has underachieved, we've got enough talent here and obviously there's been some change on and off the field but we expect to play semi-finals next year. We've just got to go to work."
The Dragons are linked to every new player seeking a release or is off contract and reports that Tongan international prop Addin Fonua-Blake is unhappy in Auckland goes straight to Flanagan's inbox.
The 27-year-old was the NRL's highest-paid prop in 2023 and St George Illawarra is his junior club, so he would be an obvious choice given their desire for marquee names and salary cap position.
Fonua-Blake was also coached by returning assistant coach Dean Young when he came through the club's junior pathways.
"We'll be monitoring what happens there, that's for sure," the Dragons coach told AAP. "We want good players and he fits into that category."
Shane Flanagan has made no secret he wants to sign some big-name players. He went public with a big offer to sign Roosters gun Joey Manu, he admitted he's concerned with his lack of options at fullback that's why he wants to sign either Roosters star Manu or Sharks utility Connor Tracey.
Tyrell Sloan will start 2024 in the No. 1 jersey, while Flanagan will also trial Zac Lomax, the only players the Dragons have been able to sign since Flanagan was appointed in June are his son Kyle and Hame Sele.
"We want to make sure we get quality players at our club, and some quality ones come off in 2025, but because of the Dolphins and different things that happened, there's not a lot of players on the market," he said.
