Elated and relieved, year 12 students have finished the most gruelling testing period of the schooling.
The final HSC exams of the year were on Friday, November 3, with close to 70,000 students across NSW putting their pens down.
With 18 days of exams behind them, students wrapped up with the elective subject Food Technology, the last paper to hit desks.
Marking of HSC exams has already begun, with results released on December 14.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Education and Early Learning Prue Car said students should feel proud.
"The hard work is done, and today our year 12 students can celebrate everything they have achieved," she said. "Reaching the end of a 13-year schooling career is a major accomplishment.
"...They are not defined by their results. There are many pathways to success, and multiple ways to achieve your dreams. What matters is that you are leaving school proud of who you are, and ready to move on to the next phase of your life."
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.