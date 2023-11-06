St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

MP congratulates sports success

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated November 6 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Swans Academy player Joel Cochrane scored two goals at the Futures match.
Swans Academy player Joel Cochrane scored two goals at the Futures match.

Cronulla MP and NSW Opposition Leader Mark Speakman has made community recognition statements in the NSW Parliament acknowledging locals for their sports achievements, good work or dedicated service in the most recent sitting weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.