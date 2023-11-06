Cronulla MP and NSW Opposition Leader Mark Speakman has made community recognition statements in the NSW Parliament acknowledging locals for their sports achievements, good work or dedicated service in the most recent sitting weeks.
Sutherland Shire Football, Port Hacking Dragon Boats, Caringbah High men's football team, paddler Peter Williams, Cronulla Polar Bears, Port Hacking Little A's and AFL futures player Joel Cochrane who played at the AFL Grand Final pre game.
Speakman congratulated Woolooware's Joel Cochran who was selected for the sixth annual AFL Futures Match.
"Joel joined the most talented under 17 age AFL players from across the country. He is among five players from NSW to have had the opportunity to be apart of the Futures Match exhibition.
"I commend Joel on his dedication to training and for playing in the winning team, 'Naitanui', and scoring two goals in front of the big MCG crowd."
