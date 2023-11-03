The Cronulla mall upgrade has reached a new milestone, with work starting to construct the first of two new playgrounds.
A large whale-shaped structure for the northern playground has been delivered and some small play activities installed.
There will be a second playground at the southern end of the mall.
Work started in early August this year on stage two of the upgrade, between Purley Place and the amphitheatre.
The first stage, the Ocean Grove restaurant precinct, was completed two years ago.
There will be a construction pause over December and January before work resumes, with scheduled completion in June 2024.
The next stage of major works, extending from the amphitheatre to Kingsway, is expected to start soon after.
