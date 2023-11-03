St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Playground construction starts in Cronulla mall

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
November 3 2023 - 4:00pm
The large whale-shaped structure for the northern playground has been delivered.


The Cronulla mall upgrade has reached a new milestone, with work starting to construct the first of two new playgrounds.

