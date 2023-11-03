Sutherland Shire Council will call on the state government to "find a more sensible path forward" after being inundated with complaints from residents whose homes have been identified as potentially flood prone during extreme weather events.
The council has advised 15,600 property owners their homes and businesses have been identified as potentially at risk of flash flooding .
While owners have been given until December 6 to object to the draft Overland Flood Study, notations have already been placed on planning certificates, known as a Section 10.7 certificates, potentially affecting property sales and insurance premiums.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said the council received more than 300 complaints on the first day after letters went out. "I would be surprised if the number hasn't hit 1000," he said.
"We're hearing loud and clear from many local residents that they are confused and frustrated by news they received over the last week indicating that their property has been identified as potentially flood prone during extreme weather events," Cr Pesce said on his mayoral Facebook page.
"For those who have received this notification, I want to assure you that we share your frustration at how this issue has been tackled. Sutherland Shire Council, like all other councils across the state, has been forced to conduct this process by the NSW Government, and I intend to seek answers from them as to how they have got this issue so wrong."
Cr Pesce said, at Monday night's council meeting, he would deliver a Mayoral Minute, "calling on the NSW Government to urgently revisit this issue, and to investigate how the modelling which forms the basis of these studies was conducted so we can find a more sensible path forward".
"I'll also be inviting some of those local residents who have expressed concerns about this issue to speak, to ensure their voices are heard," he said.
"We take our role in keeping our community safe during natural disasters seriously.
"But we need to look sensibly at those who are genuinely at high risk and those who are less likely to face danger in the event of flooding to ensure we can appropriately tackle any natural disasters we face in the future."
