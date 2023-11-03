St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Sutherland Shire Council seeks state government re-think after deluge of complaints about flood-prone property notices

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
November 3 2023 - 1:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flood event in Sutherland Shire. Picture supplied to council
Flood event in Sutherland Shire. Picture supplied to council

Sutherland Shire Council will call on the state government to "find a more sensible path forward" after being inundated with complaints from residents whose homes have been identified as potentially flood prone during extreme weather events.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.